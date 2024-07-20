Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

