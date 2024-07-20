Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of SCHQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

