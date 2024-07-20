Barden Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,165 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 482,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.