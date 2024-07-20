Beldex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $308.84 million and $1.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.18 or 0.05261935 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00042575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,988,762 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,288,762 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

