Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.6 %

BBY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,024,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.