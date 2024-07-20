BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.80. 106,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 75,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.86.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.78.

