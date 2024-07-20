BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 424.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 2,077,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

