Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Biogen were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. The company had a trading volume of 851,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

