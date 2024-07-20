BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Shares Down 5%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 134,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,304,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

BiomX Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

