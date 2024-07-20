BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $827.55 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $66,636.66 or 1.00001717 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $827.55 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011835 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,153.73663012 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

