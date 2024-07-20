Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

