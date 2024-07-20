BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $724.72 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.72 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009450 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,640.32 or 0.99955193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399967 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.