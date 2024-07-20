BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.70 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,645.92 or 1.00005080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00074742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002337 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.