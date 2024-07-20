Bittensor (TAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $34.68 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $34.68 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for $340.75 or 0.00507560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,100,143 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,096,854. The last known price of Bittensor is 355.08089987 USD and is up 5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $55,374,771.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

