BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,831,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $830.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $851.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

