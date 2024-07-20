BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 181,029 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
