BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 181,029 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.