Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus raised their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,353,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

