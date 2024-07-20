Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 665 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $6.15 on Friday, hitting $258.56. 1,122,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.92.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

