Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 98.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 2.5 %

MKL stock traded down $39.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,573.40. 41,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,959. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,593.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,517.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.