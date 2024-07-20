Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,498,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678,068 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $150,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.