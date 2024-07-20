Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $15,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Performance
COR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.94.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
