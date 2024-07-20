Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,220. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

