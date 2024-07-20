Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 372,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repay were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Repay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after purchasing an additional 678,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after purchasing an additional 538,893 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 447,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $990.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

