Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $16,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:PAUG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. 52,391 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

