Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $123.81. 847,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,439. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.