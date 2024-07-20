Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.33 Million Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of AppLovin worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.8% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.80. 1,654,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.