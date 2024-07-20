Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. 2,809,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

