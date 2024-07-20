Blair William & Co. IL Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.82. The stock had a trading volume of 408,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

