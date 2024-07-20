Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,296 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

