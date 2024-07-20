Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 1,054,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,288. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,554 shares of company stock worth $20,236,420. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

