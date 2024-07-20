Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.9 %

F traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.98. 75,908,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864,536. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.