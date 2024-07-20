Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,195 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 1,061,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,352. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.