Blair William & Co. IL Sells 319 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,486,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

