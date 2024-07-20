Blair William & Co. IL Sells 35,253 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,253 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,113. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

