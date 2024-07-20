Blair William & Co. IL Sells 444 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,472. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $395.30 and a 12-month high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.67 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

