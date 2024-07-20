Blair William & Co. IL Sells 47,161 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.31% of Verra Mobility worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 707,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,176. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

