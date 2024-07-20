Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,307. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
