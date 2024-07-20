Blast Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Blast has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market cap of $329.73 million and $125.79 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blast alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,022,322,716 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,007,084,227.676308 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0177593 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $112,302,738.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.