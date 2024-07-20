Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.40

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1043835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 464,004 shares of company stock worth $1,266,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 692,220 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Blend Labs by 977.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

