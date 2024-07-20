Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of BE opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

