B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Trading Up 0.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.95. Approximately 7,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
