BMO Capital Markets Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$30.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

BDT stock opened at C$25.19 on Tuesday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

