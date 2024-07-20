BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.06. Approximately 87,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 139,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.04.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.79.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

