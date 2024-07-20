BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Up 0.3%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.96 and last traded at C$20.89. 20,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 24,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.82.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.33.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

