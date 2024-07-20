BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.16. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.02.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
