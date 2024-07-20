BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.90 and last traded at C$15.92. Approximately 26,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 690% from the average daily volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

