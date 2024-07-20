BNB Market Capitalization Hits $86.77 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion and $2.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $587.97 or 0.00886017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,897 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,581,958.44721988. The last known price of BNB is 571.85598004 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2194 active market(s) with $1,628,223,675.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

