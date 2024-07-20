BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

