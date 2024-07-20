BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 316 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ATO stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

