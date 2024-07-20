BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 9,465 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Equitable Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.